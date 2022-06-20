10 Articles to Help You Elevate Diversity Hiring

Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, the observation of which occurs today. It’s an opportune time to reflect on just how far we’ve come when it comes to recognizing that Black lives matter — as well as examine how much work there is still to do.

Some of that work falls on the shoulders of recruiting professionals, particularly when it comes to advancing diversity hiring strategies. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a collection of articles geared to help you elevate diversity hiring at your own organization.