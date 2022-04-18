We Don’t Talk Enough About the ‘Other Ageism’

In most cases, reverse ageism — discrimination against younger workers — is legal. While the law offers protections to candidates and employees 40 and over, discrimination against the their younger counterparts is permissible.
But not preferable. Legalities aside, it’s never a good idea to use one’s age as a hiring criteria. At the same time, let’s not pretend that recruiters and hiring managers don’t hold a slew of biases against younger job applicants.
A recent article on TLNT.com, ERE.net’s sister site dedicated to all things HR, explores such prejudices, asking whether “youngism” is the new ageism. It’s worth a read to help ponder potential biases you may hold yourself, as well as to help ensure that your hiring process doesn’t needlessly pigeonhole talent based on age.
