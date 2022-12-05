The End of the Great Resignation

Is it time to finally for the term “Great Resignation” to finally resign? In his article on TLNT (ERE’s sister site devoted to all things HR and talent), the publication’s interim editor Peter Crush digs into trends related to quitting, staying, and what talent professionals should be thinking about going forward to ensure proper staffing levels. Click below to read the full story:

Has the ‘Great Resignation’ peaked?

Peter Crush is the interim editor of TLNT. He’s an award-winning journalist based in London, and he writes exclusively about the ever-changing world of work. 

