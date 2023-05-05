Indeed Changes Pricing Model (Again), a Cooling Job Market, and More!

Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Indeed Is Making Changes to Pricing Model After Complaints and Confusion

“Indeed.com began changing how it charged employers for connecting them with job seekers, pitching the shift as better for small businesses because they could choose which applications to review and pay only for the ones they liked. Instead it created confusion and unexpected costs for many business owners, and now the company is trying to minimize the fallout,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Indeed formally rolled out the new approach in October, when the company said it planned to shift all small businesses to the new pricing over time and relegated the option to choose its longstanding pay-per-click pricing option to the fine print. After customers complained, the company changed course, and next month it will begin a test of the new and old models side by side instead of making pay-per-application the default choice.”

Survey of New College Grads Highlights Emerging Employment Trends

LaSalle Network recently released a sweeping report exploring what the class of 2023 wants, with findings suggesting ways to better recruit and retrain new grads. Read the report here.

Is No Poach No More?

“On April 28, 2023, a federal judge dealt the most recent blow to the U.S. Department of Justice’s efforts to criminally prosecute no-poach agreements by acquitting all six executives of antitrust charges during trial,” according to Miller & Chevalier. “DOJ’s track record outside the courtroom has not fared much better: the Antitrust Division has secured only one guilty plea of a company and one resolution with an individual requiring no guilty plea or jail time.”

Latest BLS Report Shows Slowdown in Job Market

“The number of job openings decreased to 9.6 million on the last business day of March,” the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. “Over the month, the number of hires and total separations were little changed at 6.1 million and 5.9 million, respectively. Within separations, quits (3.9 million) changed little, while layoffs and discharges (1.8 million) increased. This release includes estimates of the number and rate of job openings, hires, and separations for the total nonfarm sector, by industry, and by establishment size class.”

Social Jobs Growing Faster, But Taking Longer to Fill Than Other Jobs

From Indeed Hiring Lab: “Social jobs (roles in the Care, Education and Healthcare sectors) have generally grown faster than jobs overall in more than a dozen nations worldwide, according to a Hiring Lab analysis conducted in partnership with the World Economic Forum. But while those jobs are relatively plentiful, they also generally take longer to fill than the average job.”

The Weight Bias Against Women in the Workforce

“Economist David Lempert, who worked for the U.S. government for over a decade, found in his analysis that an increase of 10% in a woman’s body mass decreased her income by 6%,” according to NPR. “This wage cut comes on top of the fact that women already earn 20% less on average than men in the U.S.” Meanwhile, speaking of issues impacting females…

Women Are Ditching Leadership Roles

“An unprecedented number of women are leaving leadership roles and burnout is at an all-time high,” Quartz reports. “So, the hustle may get you to the top, but we’re seeing in real-time that it’s not sustainable.”

IBM to Fill 7,800 Roles With AI Instead of People

“As the future of work increasingly centers around artificial intelligence — especially about how technology may replace people — at one of the world’s biggest organizations, the future may happen very soon,” begins this ERE.net story. “IBM CEO Arvid Krishna said this week that the organization expects to implement a hiring freeze for all positions that are replaceable by AI in coming years.”