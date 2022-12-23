Best of ERE: Top 5 Candidate Experience Stories of 2022

Last year at this time I wrote: “I have a prediction for 2022. Candidates will still hate recruiters. OK, ‘hate’ is a strong word. I get it. So here’s my prediction: Candidates will still hate recruiters.”

Harsh, I know. But no one should ever get into recruiting expecting that candidates will love them. Sure, you want to deliver a great candidate experience, but it’s just too much to ask for all rejected candidates not to feel disgruntled.

Maybe I’m too cynical or pessimistic. But ultimately, as I also said last year, “[Y]ou shouldn’t create a terrific candidate experience to help people like or appreciate you or your company. You should do it despite all of that.” Here are top candidate experience stories from the past year.

Recruiters Who Give Recruiting a Bad Name

How to Cultivate Referrals From Rejected Candidates

Inside Spectrum’s Assessment Strategy

Candidate Survey Shows Dissatisfaction With Hiring Processes

Will a Hyper-Focus on Retention Backfire?

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. You can reach him directly at vadim@ere.net.

