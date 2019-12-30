Best of ERE: Just Because You Replied to Candidates Doesn’t Mean You Gave Them Great Experiences

Creating a great candidate experience means creating an actual…well…experience. Translation: No ghosting!

Still, even companies that do not ignore their candidates sometimes fall short with templated, robotic messages that fail to engage applicants.

We can all do better. Every employer owes it to candidates to do right by them and communicate in meaningful, timely, and human ways. To help you conjure awesome experiences for your candidates, check out this compilation of top candidate-experience stories from the past year.