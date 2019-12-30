Best of ERE: Just Because You Replied to Candidates Doesn’t Mean You Gave Them Great Experiences

Tweet
Share
Share

Creating a great candidate experience means creating an actual…well…experience. Translation: No ghosting!

Still, even companies that do not ignore their candidates sometimes fall short with templated, robotic messages that fail to engage applicants.

We can all do better. Every employer owes it to candidates to do right by them and communicate in meaningful, timely, and human ways. To help you conjure awesome experiences for your candidates, check out this compilation of top candidate-experience stories from the past year.

A Candidate Like No Other

Our Talent Acquisition Path at Intel, From Transactions to Relationships

Article Continues Below

It Takes a Village to Give Job Candidates a Good Experience

How to Keep Your Hiring Game Competitive

Decrease Your Candidate Drop off

Tweet
Share
Share

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net (the devil wears TJ Maxx) and a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things talent acquisition and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Topics