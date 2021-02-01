Best Hire Ever: Michael Cardman on the DOL’s Recent Independent Contractor Guidance

In Episode 26 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn talks with Michael Cardman, legal editor at XpertHR, on the Department of Labor’s (DOL) recent employer-friendly rule/guidance related to the classification of independent contractors in the American workforce.

Michael and Kris discuss the rule as announced on Jan 6. (passed at the end of the Trump administration) and run through the 5-Factor Test when determining whether an individual qualifies as an independent contractor.

KD and Michael also cover the announcement by the Biden administration on intent to freeze this and other agency guidance not fully deployed in the USA and what this state of flux means to employers.

