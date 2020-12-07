Best Hire Ever: Impact of Multicultural California Voting Down Prop 16 on Future DEI Programs

Tweet
Share
Share

In Episode 22 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn talks with California resident (born and bred), news editor, and professor John Hollon about the defeat of Proposition 16 in the November 2020 election. It would have allowed the reinstatement of affirmative action-style quotas and preferences in public hiring, contracting, and education in California. Voters in the Golden State rejected it by a margin of 57% to 43%, even though proponents of the bill outspent the opposition by a margin of 16 to 1.

John and Kris have a wide-ranging conversation about the bill, including John’s rundown of the history of such legislation in the state and his reaction as a California resident. The conversation then turns to an examination of California’s multicultural makeup and the fact it is a preview of the future version of America — and what we can learn about multicultural attitudes towards affirmative action and the impact of those diverse views to corporate DEI programs today and in the future.

Article Continues Below

Please subscribe, rate and review (Apple) and follow (Spotify) to get the latest delivered to you.

Tweet
Share
Share

BEST HIRE EVER is a podcast that explores a simple truth: There’s nothing that drives success at your company like making a great hire. Make your BEST HIRE EVER, and suddenly you sleep better, work less nights and weekends, and you might even start being talked about as that guy or gal that’s just naturally a great developer of talent.

Of course, making great hires is incredibly hard, which is why this podcast exists. Join Kinetix CHRO and partner Kris Dunn (founder of Fistful of Talent, The HR Capitalist, and author of The 9 Faces of HR) as he digs into the topic of hiring top talent with undeniably talented corporate leaders, recruiters, and candidates. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll learn the hard lessons others learned as they developed their approach to make their BEST HIRE EVER.

Topics