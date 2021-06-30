An Executive With Multiple Sclerosis Open Up

“I was first diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when I was 22 years old and for the last 26 years, it has progressively gotten harder for me to walk. But for the first 14 years of my diagnosis, as I pushed myself to work harder because I had a dream to make it on Wall Street, I suffered in silence. I was worried what my colleagues would think if they discovered I was battling MS.”

So begins an article by Carolyn Cannistraro on ERE’s sister site, TLNT.com. In the piece, Cannistraro details her experience as a person with a disability and offers some recommendations for how organizations can be more inclusive of people like her. Head over to TLNT to read “I Have MS. Would Your Company Hire or Recognize Me?“