Why Your Careers Site May Not Be Engaging Candidates

Attracting the right candidates often entails creating landing pages targeted to specific demographics (like what CVS has been doing recently with various partners to recruit workers furloughed by specific employers). By speaking more directly to certain demographics, you can achieve higher conversion rates.

For instance, one company that wanted to hire people in Boston ran ads to increase traffic to its careers site. However, rather than drive people to the main landing page, they drove people to a “Jobs in Boston” subpage. Check out the video below to see how this decision impacted results.

