Recruiting Leaders to Converge at ERE Digital

On Sept. 23-24, talent acquisition professionals will gather for ERE Digital, a practitioner-led event that aims to help recruiting pros elevate their roles, departments, and organizations. TA leaders from Marriott, Best Buy, Uber, Nike, Boeing, and other companies will share practical insights, best practices, and case studies especially relevant to today’s extraordinary hiring environment.

For the last several weeks, ERE.net has been running articles, interviews, and videos with upcoming presenters. Meanwhile, below you'll find a taste of what the agenda has in store:

The Death of the Recruiter? 

Best Practices Are for Suckers

Yesterday’s Advice on Candidate Experience Won’t Fix Today’s High-Volume Hiring Challenges

Money Talks, But Will It Be Enough?: Which Incentives Work Best to Lure Job-Seekers?

The Misalignment Between Recruiters and Technology

