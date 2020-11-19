Happening on TLNT: Behind the Scenes of LGBTQ Bigotry

Tweet
Share
Share

What does LGBTQ discrimination look like?

That’s actually somewhat of a trick question. Oftentimes, it doesn’t “look” like anything — because it’s usually coded and covert.

Furthermore, as author Britt East writes in his recent TLNT article, “Getting Real About Corporate Homophobia,”[W]e have weaponized our shortcomings [as human beings] as a means to make ourselves feel powerful on the backs of others. And many workplaces offer little sanctuary.”

Article Continues Below

East goes on to shed light on the invisible ways that homophobia at work takes place. It’s an insightful article into the nuanced ways that bigotry becomes abuse in workplaces.

Head over to TLNT to read “Getting Real About Corporate Homophobia.”

Tweet
Share
Share

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Topics