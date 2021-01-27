Did AMS Just Make a ’90s Music Video About Hourly Workers? Hell, Yeah!

“When it comes to hourly jobs, this is how we do it.”

So begins “Hourly – A Totally 90s Music Video ft. Montell Jordan.” Yes, that Montell Jordan. Yes, the same one who urged you to “flip the track back, bring the old-school back” over 25 years ago in his hit, “This Is How We Do It.”

Only this time, Montell has teamed up with sketch-comedy duo Tripp and Tyler and workplace solutions firm AMS (recently rebranded from Alexander Mann Solutions) to infuse some throwback flavor to create a modern take on hourly hiring.

ERE doesn’t turn typical vendor promotions into editorial articles, but:

This isn’t your typical vendor promotion. This video is about the importance of getting hourly hiring right as it is an example of superior branding. Plus, hell-ohhhh! We love our ’90s jams here. Of course we’re going to tip up our cup and throw our hands up to outstanding marketing in our field.

Released yesterday, the video may be fun and funny, but it’s meant to shed light on a serious topic, which is “creating dignity, communication, and care for hourly job-seekers,” according to AMS.

Adds Tena Lyons, the company’s VP and global head of solutions marketing, “This video is about how hourly workers are the backbone of our economy, but they’re still getting treated so poorly.” Indeed, as the song’s chorus goes:

“Finding work is too much work.

Trying to get a good job is so berserk.”

You owe it to yourself to check out AMS’ video to view how hourly hiring is failing frustrated job-seekers and overwhelmed hiring managers.