Best Hire Ever: Leah Daniels on Data-Driven Recruiting, Job Apply Rates, Cost Per Application, and More

In Episode 14 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn chats with Leah Daniels, SVP of Strategy at Appcast to discuss recent research into apply rates and cost per application on the recruiting trail, with traditional trends contrasted with post-COVID data and a discussion of what comes next. Leah and KD use the recent Appcast report covering 45 million job clicks and three million applies to find the most interesting trend lines to help you figure out what comes next in 2020 and 2021!

Show Highlights:

1:29 – KD welcomes Leah Daniels from Appcast. Leah describes how programmatic serves as a natural aggregator of recruiting trends and can provide a great basis to determine what works, what doesn’t, and how to get better candidates with better ROI.

6:10 – Leah talks a bit about her career including research, strategy and data-focused roles at Zoom Info prior to joining the team at Appcast.

8:45 – KD and Leah intro the research she recently released, the 2020 Midyear Recruitment Marketing Benchmark Report, including 3 millions applies and 45 million clicks – enough data to be super meaningful.

10:15 – Leah breaks down the value of data-driven recruiting with specific impacts to the post-COVID recruiting scene, the CARES Act, etc.

12:05 – KD and Leah break down the need to take data and be agile in your recruiting practice. Leah talks about the agility needed during the COVID period — noting that increasing bids generally didn’t work during COVID, but other strategies such as adjusting job titles was surprisingly effective. Leah breaks down the opportunity in job titles to increase apply rates — including hourly rate, shift, notes on “hiring right now”, etc. – in times like the COVID crisis.

19:20 – Leah and KD discuss the concept of “hunkering down,” when great candidates are hesitant to make a move in recessions — which increases the pressure on employers and recruiters to attract great talent that already has a decent job.

23:15- Leah discusses the value of making sure you post your jobs on the right day of the week (generally Monday as most cost effective and Tuesday as highest apply rate) to increase apply rate and reduce cost per apply. Generally speaking, people are more engaged in applying early in the week.

25:20 – Leah discusses why candidate search and apply becomes more expensive on weekends.

27:45 – Leah breaks down the need to look at your apply process from a mobile-first perspective.

29:45 – KD wants to know why HR pros are the most active profession in applying for jobs during the COVID crisis! Leah gives a HR-friendly answer!

33:50 – KD and Leah discuss what the data shows recruiters can do to improve their results — day of the week of posting, job titles, opening lines in description.

35:10 – Leah breaks down the Glassdoor rating that is needed to acquire candidates at an affordable rate – companies with good Glassdoor ratings have lower CPC and cost per application.

40:10 – KD asks Leah (who lives in Boston) to fully commit to Cam Newton! She does, but refuses to abandon Tom Brady!