16 Practical Tips to Start or Enhance an Employee Ambassador Program

Recently, ERE hosted a “Fireside Chat with Leading Brand Ambassadors” webinar with panelists Rachel Kennedy, Mike Ambassador Bruny, and Kelby Tansey. The following details key takeaways from the session.

Employee ambassador programs are powerful: They empower people to serve as internal cheerleaders to articulate their unique experiences in ways that drive better applications. They foster a sense of belonging, appreciation, and the ability to shape company culture. They connect teams. They scale recruitment.

Ambassador programs are the force multiplier of your brand, so it’s worth examining how to build one at your organization.

For starters, our job as recruiters and employer brand practitioners is to identify and amplify ambassadors’ stories that align with the brand. This goes beyond just sharing job content. It’s about encouraging employees to share their experiences living inside the brand. GitLab says it well:

Article Continues Below

“Candidates will do their research in places far beyond our jobs site to find out more about whether GitLab is the right fit for them. We want to be sure we’re telling an authentic story about life at GitLab, and one of the best ways to do that is through our team members.”

To be clear, ambassador programs are not designed to coerce employees to pay lip service to the organization. Rather, they should share authentic stories using people’s own voices for the benefit of the organization, candidates, and employees themselves. Mainly, ambassador programs can help you:

Scale and support recruitment

Promote internal alignment

Build community

Engage existing employees

Increase brand awareness

Creating an Employee Ambassador Program

