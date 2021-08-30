What Microsoft’s Analytics Reveal About How We Work

In Episode 44 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn talks with Kamal Janardhan (general manager, Microsoft Viva Insights, Microsoft 365) about the MyAnalytics platform that’s routinely sending individual reports on wellness, productivity, collaboration, and more to your employees. Kris and Kamal discuss the intent of these analytic reports, as well as what the future could hold for increasing productivity, innovation, and wellness in your organization through this platform.

Show Highlights

1:20 – Kris describes to Kamal how he got introduced to the wellness report of MyAnalytics.

5:55 – Kamal talks about what’s most interesting to her in the aggregate about how people work based on the trove of Microsoft data.

8:15 – Kris asks Kamal what tools are available, both now and in the future, for managers of teams to be progressive coaches based on how their teams are working.

9:15 – Kamal talks about the differences she is seeing across industries and geographies in the U.S.

22:00 – Kamal talks about what she’s most excited about related to the future of workplace analytics.