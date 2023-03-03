Top Stories: Workday Charged With Bias, the End of Employee Empowerment, and More!

Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Workday AI Biased Against Black, Older Applicants, Suit Says

“Workday Inc.’s artificial intelligence systems and screening tools allegedly disqualify applicants who are Black, disabled, or over the age of 40 at a disproportionate rate, according to a lawsuit,” Bloomberg Law reports.

Should a Workforce Comprised of a Single-Age Group Raise a Red Flag?

Check out this USA Today article that answers a range of thorny hiring questions?

Recruiters Brace for a Challenging Year Ahead

“Talent acquisition (TA) professionals are staring a possible economic recession in the face as 2023 advances, causing some to consider pulling back on hiring,” according to SHRM. “At the same time, employers that are experiencing a skills shortage will be focusing on retention and candidate priorities, like flexibility and career development. And the buzz about skills-based hiring will only get louder.”

More Than Half of Jobs Don’t Need 4-Year Degree Requirements

From HR Dive: “More than 60% of middle-skill jobs are “soft bachelor’s” jobs — jobs with descriptions that require a four-year degree despite a degree not being a good evaluation for the skills required, according to a Feb. 22 report by Bain & Company, OneTen and Grads of Life.”

Red-Flag Language in Job Ads Is on the Rise

And over 75% of Starbucks postings use “toxic” phrases, according to Fortune.

Is the Age of the Empowered Employee Over?

“With layoffs and return-to-office mandates, business leaders are wrenching back power,” according to Fast Company. “But it’s not as bad as you might think.”

Companies Value Potential in Employees — Not in Candidates

“There’s so much inequity in talent development,” begins this ERE.net story. “The problem is that organizations tend to focus almost all of their development efforts on people they identify as having high potential. That’s maybe 10% of the workforce, which leaves behind many people and opportunities for development.”