Top Stories: The Rise of Candidate Reneges, the Fall of Recruitment As an HR Priority, and More!

“The surge in competition for the best candidates has made reneges and declines across the hiring and onboarding journey even more painful. So, how can businesses proactively minimize this?” asks HRD.

“In [Lattice’s] annual report titled ‘State of People Strategy: How HR drives results in times of change,’ 41% of respondents reported that employee engagement is their top priority, just ahead of manager training (35%) and learning and development (34%),” HR Executive reports. “Just 17% of respondents listed talent acquisition as a top priority for next year, down from 39% last year.”

Temp-to-Perm Hiring Brings Benefits When Done Right “Contingent workers — such as temps, contractors and gig workers — bring lots of advantages to organizations, including cost-efficiency, increased flexibility, a larger labor pool and access to specialized talent. They also can be prospects for hire after a trial run,” according to SHRM.

“Power users on LinkedIn and TikTok are trying to turn the sites into lucrative side hustles, and it’s pissing people off,” according to Business Insider.

From HR Dive: “Workers with technical skills are still prized by technology leaders. But soft skills and subject matter expertise are the true holy grail in a volatile job market.”

“Don’t buy into the hype! ‘Oh, just do what you love!’ That’s not being an adult. That’s being a moron!” Tim Sackett writes. “Just do what makes you happy! No, that’s what a child does.”

“New York City’s new law requiring job postings to have salary ranges went into effect earlier this month, and the response was stunning,” writes Suzanne Lucas on ERE.net. “Stunningly awful in many cases. CitiGroup, for instance, posted a job with a salary range of $0 – $2,000,000. This is a ridiculous case of a company complying with the letter of the law and yet giving out precisely zero information.”

