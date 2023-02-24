Top Stories: The Desire to Remain Jobless, Fake Job Applicants, and More!

Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Not All Laid-Off Workers Are Rushing to Find New Jobs

“‘Relief.’ ‘At peace.’ ‘Not too devastated.’ That’s how some recently laid-off workers view losing their jobs, despite the era of loud layoffs and ever-constant recession fears,” begins this CNBC story.

How to Spot a Fake Job Applicant Online

“Employers have seen an alarming rise in fraudulent job applicants — individuals impersonating other people during the interview process. There are key steps that HR departments can take to filter out the fraudsters,” according to SHRM.

What Email Subject Lines Are Getting the Best Candidate Response?

Read this post by Tim Sackett to discover how to get the attention of candidates.

Alaska Is Latest State to Drop College Degree Requirement

“Alaskans will no longer need a four-year college degree to apply for some state jobs under a new order issued by Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R),” The Hill reports. “Dunleavy announced the degree requirement changes in an order issued earlier this week. The order directs Alaska’s Department of Administration to review state job descriptions and determine where practical experience could be used in lieu of the four-year college degree requirement typically asked of applicants.” Maryland, Pennsylvania and Utah have already made similar changes.

Reading Between the Lines of a C-Suite Job Description

“Executive recruiters write lengthy job descriptions when filling C-suite roles,” according to Harvard Business Review. “Candidates need to recognize that these are marketing documents, aimed at getting them excited about the job, and they aren’t necessarily accurate reflections of the responsibilities and performance measures they will encounter if they accept the position.”

Two-Thirds of Black Women Change Their Hair for Job Interviews

From HR Dive: “Sixty-six percent of Black women alter their hair for a job interview, 41% of whom straighten their hair, according to the CROWN 2023 Workplace Research Study co-commissioned by Dove and LinkedIn released Feb. 16.”

New NLRB Ruling May Abolish Severance Agreements…and Severance

“The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has just upended standard practices when it comes to severance agreements — in effect redefining the very nature and value of the agreements themselves,” according to this ERE.net piece. “On Tuesday, the Board ruled that employers can no longer offer severance agreements that force people to ‘broadly waive’ their rights. Significantly, this includes requiring that employees may not disparage the company as a condition of severance. The ruling also states that employers may not stop exiting employees from revealing the terms of their exit agreements.”