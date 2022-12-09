Top Stories: Tesla’s Hiring Woes, Women in Trucking, and More!

The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

“Worldwide, the number of vacancies at the company has doubled since the summer, suggesting that it’s facing serious headwind in not only attracting new workers, but also keeping them motivated enough to stick around,” according to Futurism.

“People entering the work force amid inflation, pandemic uncertainty, and layoffs are recalibrating what a dream job looks like,” according to The New York Times.

“For decades, the trucking industry has had trouble retaining retaining workers. The sector is now short of around 80,000 drivers, which is an all-time high, according to an October report from the American Trucking Association,” Quarts reports. “Women are helping to fill in the gaps. Their share of jobs in the trucking industry also has risen as the rate of U.S. labor-market participation overall has fallen for men of prime working age.”

“More than 45,000 technology workers were laid off in November, among a flurry of workforce cuts made at high-profile companies such as Amazon, Meta and Twitter,” according to SHRM. “And while losing a job is cause for concern for anyone, the stress is heightened for workers with temporary H-1B visas, who suddenly have a looming deadline to find another job and employer willing to sponsor them; change their visa status; or return home.”

“The power of mobile devices in the recruitment process is continuing to climb, according to hiring solution provider Harver, which found that 60% of people who register for their app submitted job applications on mobile devices this year,” HR Executive reports.

“As layoffs in the tech sector mount, Stanford Graduate School of Business Professor Jeffrey Pfeffer is worried,” says Standford News. “Research — by him, and others — has shown that the stress layoffs create takes a devastating toll on behavioral and physical health and increases mortality and morbidity substantially. Layoffs literally kill people, he said.”

“While Amazon concedes that it’s been [rescinding offers] for a “very small number of roles,” its decision nonetheless speaks to the current staffing challenges plaguing the organization, as well as the broader tech industry,” according to ERE.net.

