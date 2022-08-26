Top Stories: Student Debt Relief’s Impact on Military Recruiting; Pay Transparency’s Effect on Recruiting Costs; and More!

The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

Here's what's of interest this week:

“A Republican member of Congress fears Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans could have a devastating effect on the U.S. armed forces,” reports the Huffington Post. “Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) lamented Thursday on Twitter that relieving crushing debt for low-income Americans paying off student loans could reduce the number of people who join the military to fund their higher education.”

“Including pay information in job postings may lower overall recruiting costs, and job postings that included this information performed better in the first quarter of 2021 than those that did not, according to the results of a quarterly study of candidate conversations by artificial intelligence hiring solutions firm PandoLogic,” reports HR Dive. “Jobs that included remote work in their titles also converted candidates at a 57% higher rate than those that did not, PandoLogic said, while remote roles also had a cost per application that was 5.5 times lower than nonremote roles.”

“Hiring the best talent remains a persistent struggle for many companies. That’s because they are doing it wrong — often looking at the labor pool for carbon copies of people who are already successful in their roles,” according to Harvard Business Review. “But that is being too demanding, particularly during a tight labor market. Instead, employers should borrow an approach from baseball, in which top teams track the performance of new hires and then search for the one or two skills or experiences that predicted their future success.”

“Tech job postings saw month-over-month growth in the first five months of 2022, with June marking the first decline in month-over-month tech jobs since September 2021,” according to the Dice Tech Job Report. “Even with the pullback in June, which follows previous seasonal trends, postings for the month came in well above Q1 2022 results.”

“Party City is hiring 20,000 workers in the coming weeks, outpacing the number of new employees it has hired in past years during this time period. The retailer last year hired 17,000 workers ahead of the Halloween season,” CNN reports. “The company said about 10% to 15% of these temporary hires will be offered permanent jobs at the end of the season.”

“Ohio’s largest-ever economic development project comes with a big employment challenge: how to find 7,000 construction workers in an already booming building environment when there’s also a national shortage of people working in the trades,” according to Yahoo! “At hand is the $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing operation near the state’s capital, announced by Intel earlier this year. When the two factories, known as fabs, open in 2025, the facility will employ 3,000 people with an average salary of around $135,000.”

“If you’ve been posting jobs on Indeed, you might have noticed a change: Starting on July 18, according to a press release from Indeed, almost every position on the U.S. Indeed site now has a salary — either entered by the recruiter or estimated by Indeed’s algorithm (as long as Indeed has enough data to provide a salary estimate),” wrrites Suzanne Lucas on ERE.net. “Previously, large companies could opt out of Indeed estimating a salary for each position. But with Indeed’s new change, being too big to share a salary is no longer an option.”

