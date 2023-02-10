Top Stories: Salary Transparency’s Impact on Pay, the Craze Over ChatGPT, and More!

Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Will Salary Transparency Laws Change Employee Compensation?

“It’s safe to assume that available salary ranges may change the level of applicant interest,” according to MIT Sloan Management Review, “but it’s harder to envision the big-picture effects these transparency laws will have on salaries and compensation overall.”

Are You Prepared to Be Interviewed by an AI?

“Human resources departments are increasingly turning to automated video interviews, and some even rely on AI to make decisions about who moves on to the next round,” according to Harvard Business Review. “As a job seeker, how can you prepare for these interviews — particularly when your interviewer is just a screen? Evidence-based suggestions include understanding which type of automated video interview you’ll be encountering; going in with the knowledge that the technology is far from perfect or unbiased; and practicing being as human as possible — even when it feels awkward.” And peaking of AI…

ChatGPT Passes Google Coding Interview for Level 3 Engineer With $183K Salary

“‘Amazingly, ChatGPT gets hired at L3 when interviewed for a coding position,’ reads a Google document,” according to PC Mag, “but ChatGPT itself says it can’t replicate human creativity and problem-solving skills.

The Plight of Front-Line Workers

“Many frontline workers are members of low-income families,” this SHRM story points out. “They are disproportionately women, people of color and older than 50. They often work long hours — or not enough hours — and struggle to progress in their careers.

Article Continues Below

When Can HR Ask Applicants About Hearing Accommodations?

From SHRM: “HR professionals must recognize when it is legally acceptable to ask applicants health-related questions — including whether they have a hearing disability — and if they need job-related accommodations, according to updated guidance from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).”

Can DEI Nudges Spur a Recruitment Shift?

“In August, LinkedIn rolled out Diversity Nudges, a tool they say will help recruiters improve representation in their talent searchers,” HR Dive reports. “For example, someone hiring an electrical engineer, a traditionally male-dominated field, could get a Diversity Nudge suggesting that they add things like data analysis and analytical skills to the posting so more women are included in a candidate search.”

The EEOC’s New Areas of Focus Will Upend Recruiting Processes

“Recently, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced new enforcement goals,” according to this ERE.net piece. “If adopted, they will affect employers’ online application processes and numerous other areas of recruiting.”