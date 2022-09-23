Top Stories: Oversharing on LinkedIn, Holiday Hiring Issues, and More!

The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

Welcome to "The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week," a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here's what's of interest this week:

“‘This isn’t Facebook,’ users complain. But others are finding it a valuable place to talk about much more than work,” begins this New York Times piece.

” According to the National Retail Federation, the retail industry alone hires somewhere around 500,000 temporary workers for the holiday season,” reports Markertplace.org. “But the numbers might be smaller this year. Walmart just announced it’s hiring 40,000 seasonal workers — down from 150,000 last year. Between an uncertain economy and a tight labor market, companies are unsure of how many workers to hire and how to even recruit them.”

From HR Dive: “While 17% of North American employers surveyed disclose pay and salary ranges to prospective employees even when not required to do so by law and 62% are considering doing so in the future, nearly one third of companies (31%) said they are not ready for such transparency, according to a WTW survey of 400 employers released this week.”

“While CFOs are tightening budgets in preparation for a likely economic downturn, their counterparts in human resources are still focused on putting the best quality employees in an ideal work environment, according to a recent survey from Challenger, Gray & Christmas,” reports CFO.com

“IRS hiring has been thrust into the spotlight, but augmenting the agency’s workforce is still far from guaranteed,” according to Government Executive.

“At some point, likely soon, the pace of job gains will slow more substantially,” writes ERE labor market columnist Jay Denton, “but the number of jobs added the past three months was more than impressive given the general pessimism related to the economy.”

