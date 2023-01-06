Top Stories: Managing Resume Gaps, the Tech Talent Shift, and More!

Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

From Business Insider: “Most people are familiar with the scourge of the résumé gap. For decades, job candidates have been trying to avoid handing over a résumé with an extended gap between jobs… Hiring managers worry the gaps signify that the candidate’s skills have gotten rusty or that they have gaps in their technical know-how, which would mean them taking longer to jump in and get up to speed. But now, after decades of prospective hires fretting over a blank space on their career arc, Gen Z is shifting the power dynamics.”

“Most tech jobs are no in mainstream industries like health care, banking, and retail, which are increasingly in need of workers with digital skills.”

There’s a “worldwide effort to shift focus away from huge cities that are draining talent and investment from other regions,” according to Quartz. “But even in a post-pandemic world, where remote working is more accepted, there are catches and caveats that prevent the schemes from always flourishing.”

“The initiative would eliminate the requirement for bachelor’s degrees in employee recruitment for many state government jobs,” ABC4.com reports. “According to the Governor’s Office, the state executive branch has 1,080 different classified jobs. About 98% of those reportedly do not require a degree.”

“Forget return-to-office mandates,” says Wired. “The most sought-after talent want ultimate flexibility. Their bosses need to get on board.”

Article Continues Below

Check out this CNBC listing of where each state stands when it comes to disclosing pay to candidates.

Hiring professionals “have been eager for a more granular record of people’s skills and knowledge,” according to HR Dive. “One possible candidate — and perhaps one of the newest — is the “comprehensive learner record” (CLR). The CLR is a persistent record that demonstrates learning both in and out of the classroom, and a partnership of education organizations is helping schools adopt such records.”

“At the start of last year, it appeared as if quit rates would fall. And sure enough, they did. But any optimism that quitting would drop to pre-pandemic levels is now evaporating,” as reported here on ERE.net. “According to Indeed’s latest data, quitting continued to hover above pre-pandemic levels. While not as high as it was at the end of 2021, the rate of people leaving their jobs is nonetheless higher than many employers would like.”

Read the most interesting recruiting stories of past weeks here.