Top Stories: LinkedIn’s Algorithm Experiments, Calendly Enters Recruiting, a Confusing Labor Market, and More!

“This month, LinkedIn researchers revealed in Science that the company spent five years quietly researching more than 20 million users,” according to Ars Technica. “By tweaking the professional networking platform’s algorithm, researchers were trying to determine through A/B testing whether users end up with more job opportunities when they connect with known acquaintances or complete strangers.”

From Vice: “A software engineer shares what it was like to interview with one of the largest technology corporations in the world, without letting on about his disability.”

“Calendly, the scheduling startup that landed with a splash last year when it raised a huge round out of nowhere at a $3 billion+ valuation, has made a name for itself for tools that are used by more than 10 million people to book appointments, arrange meetings and plan any event that involves two or more people making time for each other,” reports TechCrunch. Now, [t]he company has acquired Prelude, a specialist in automating scheduling and organization around to job recruitment. Calendly is profitable, and this is its first acquisition.”

“Employers using online recruiting platforms risk running afoul of immigration law, as the Justice Department has taken a new focus on hiring discrimination against non-citizens,” reports Bloomberg. “As of last week, 20 companies have settled with the DOJ’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section over the alleged bias, including such big names as Walmart Inc., CarMax Inc., Capital One Financial Corp., and KPMG LLP.

“For all the benefits of flexible working, a stark question remains unanswered: How will no or little in-office experience affect our young and future managers?” asks this WorkLife article. “To some, the opportunities to learn through osmosis, either in the office or at work socials, are already dwindling. If left unchecked, it could potentially lead to a lost generation of young managers in knowledge-worker industries.”

“It’s a perplexing time. Employers desperate to hire and retain talent are planning layoffs and hiring freezes,” SHRM reports. “Organizations addressing labor shortages are boosting pay and benefits to attract candidates while also taking steps to reduce headcount.”

“Studies show that the tech sector lacks qualified talent equipped to work with artificial intelligence and machine learning,” according to HR Dive.

California’s governor signed a pay transparency bill into law yesterday. This ERE article, published just days earlier, explores the ramifications of the legislation.

