Top Stories: Hiring Rebels, a New Rule for Gig Workers, the Curse of a Strong Economy, and More!

“We still hire to the job description and look for the standard requirements such as education, grades, and experience, even though research has repeatedly shown that they are not good indicators of success. And they are even less effective as indicators of an innovative mindset or out-of-the-box thinking,” writes Kevin Wheeler in Future of Talent Weekly Newsletter.

The Biden administration has issued a highly anticipated proposal on how it will approach independent contractor status under federal wage law, its second attempt to undo a Trump-era standard that it says leaves workers vulnerable to misclassification,” Bloomberg Law reports. “The proposal, released Tuesday by the US Labor Department, clarifies when workers should be classified as independent contractors who are in business for themselves, or employees who are afforded the full minimum wage, overtime, and other protections provided under the Fair Labor Standards Act.”

“Judy Conti, director for government affairs at the National Employment Law Project, said that automation tools are becoming increasingly common but are often programmed and trained based on past hiring practices that can replicate patterns of illegal bias,” according to SHRM.

“Too many companies have cultures that are resistant to internal talent sourcing. If managers at your company have found that it’s easier to hire from outside than to promote from within, then it’s time to overhaul the way you identify and reward internal talent,” according to HR Executive.

“The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some of Intel’s divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could see cuts affecting about 20% of staff,” according to Reuters.

“With GDP contracting in the first half of the year and a cratering stock market, it may seem surprising to describe the U.S. economy as ‘strong,;” says Harvard Business Review. “While the haze of macroeconomic data is exceptionally contradictory, the current reality is that highly profitable firms are employing a record number of workers and paying them rising wages.”

“The Muse, a job posting and search company largely used by younger job seekers, has acquired Fairygodboss, an online career community for women, the companies announced Oct. 12. The purchase price was not disclosed,” according to HR Dive.

“Hiring holiday employees is a tradition that probably goes back to when the Three Wisemen had to pick up gold, frankincense, and myrrh because the stores weren’t expecting the Christmas rush and were already out of practical presents like diapers and rattles. But traditions evolve, and holiday hiring in 2022 is distinctly different from previous years,” writes Suzanne Lucas on ERE.net.

