Top Stories: Explaining the Mass Tech Layoffs, New Time-to-Fill Data, and More!

Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Why Are So Many Tech Companies Laying People Off Right Now?

“Didn’t they just have record-breaking profits?,” asks The Verge. This is a great article that offer some nuanced thinking on the subject.

ChatGPT Writes Recruiting Mail

Textio recently analyzed recruiting messages written in ChatGPT. Here are the findings.

80% of Workers Say They’re Not Likely to Apply for Jobs Without Salary Details

And almost as many say that it should be illegal not to include salary information in job posts, according to ResumeLab. What’s more, those with a higher education are likelier to desire salary disclosure in posts.

Time to Fill Slows to 11 Weeks

Hiring managers say it takes an average of 11 weeks to fill a vacant role, according to the Jan. 30 results of a Robert Half survey conducted in Q4 2022,” HR Dive reports. “That’s up from seven weeks in 2021.”

Cleveland Clinic Deploys Skills-Based Hiring Initiative

Read this case study about how talent acquisition leaders at the Cleveland Clinic are aiming to move away from static job requirements and instead focusing on skills needed to succeed in healthcare careers.

Are We Done With the CV Gap Taboo?

“Following the pandemic, more of the workforce are having pauses in their careers,” the BBC reports, “and many employers are encouraging them to open up about their time away from the workplace.”

America’s Fever of Workaholism Is Finally Breaking

“One of the weirdest economic stories of the past half century is what happened to rich Americans — and especially rich American men — at work,” begins this story in The Atlantic. “In general, poor people work more than wealthy people. This story is consistent across countries (for example, people in Cambodia work much more than people in Switzerland) and across time (for example, Germans in the 1950s worked almost twice as much as they do today).”

Employers Paying Hidden Costs for Recruitment in Tight Labor Market

“Tight labor markets that have persisted since the beginning of COVID are forcing American businesses to spend more and face greater costs of recruitment of hourly employees,” according to ALM Benefits Pro. “A new report from Bluecrew called, The True Cost of Recruitment and Employment, shows the real-life mark-up on recruiting and employing one $15/hour employee for a year is around 63%. Employers spend nearly $19,400 on taxes, insurance, benefits, recruiting, and ongoing management in one year.”

The Hiring of Sex Offenders

What should an employer do when it discovers that it is hiring or has just hired a sex offender? ERE’s new legal columnist, Jon Hyman, offers insights.