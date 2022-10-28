Top Stories: Catfishing Candidates, Debating Video Interviews, iCIMS’ Latest Acquisition, and More!

The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

Companies Are ‘Catfishing’ Job Candidates “Catfishing is the process of luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona. But a recent survey showed that businesses are also using catfishing-like tactics to attract job candidates under false pretenses,” according to SHRM. “In September, software company Greenhouse released a report revealing that some companies are using sophisticated webpages with overt promises of a great company culture and impactful diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) commitments to get candidates to interview with them. These employers then often ask inappropriate questions or engage in other practices that sour the candidates’ opinion of the company.”

A recruiter posted on LinkedIn about his experience doing a video interview for Johnson & Johnson. The conversation that ensued reveals a range of strong opinions about the vale (or not) of asynchronous video interviews.

“iCIMS has announced the acquisition of SkillSurvey from its current shareholders, which include Primus Capital and PNC Erieview Capital,” Enterprise Times reports. “Neither party disclosed the terms of the deal. Founded in 2001, SkillSurvey provides a talent intelligence platform that helps hiring organizations verify candidate skills and check references to improve the talent pipeline and increase retention. The SkillSurvey platform enables organizations to complete reference checks earlier in the hiring process, often before the interview stage.”

Job Seeker Interest in Holiday Jobs Up 33% from 2021 “The share of job seeker searches for seasonal work on Indeed rose 33% as of September 30 compared with the year before as interest in seasonal jobs rebounded to its highest level since 2019,” according to Hiring Lab. “At the same time, employer demand for seasonal workers was down 8.2% from historic highs in 2021, while the share of job postings noting an urgent need for seasonal hires dropped from 10% to 6%. The combination of strong worker interest for seasonal employment and cooler hiring appetite could diminish job seeker bargaining power this holiday season.”

“Disney, UPS, Virgin Atlantic, and the U.S. Army are among organizations that have relaxed visible tattoo restrictions in the workplace amid a tight labor market and as an increasing percentage of the population chooses to get tattooed,” CNBC reports. Additionally, the New York City Council “is contemplating a bill that covers discrimination against people with tattoos, including in the workplace.”

“Throughout 2022, Kodak has been hiring talent at a rapid pace for 35mm film production,” HR Dive reports. “Per Nagraj Bokinkere, Eastman Kodak Company’s VP of industrial films and chemicals, the demand for this 35mm photography has ‘exploded’ over the past few years. The company announced its hiring push on Oct. 12 via Twitter. The Rochester, NY-based camera company has also been transparent about its acquisition of more than 300 employees to keep up with manufacturing work flow. ‘Our retailers are constantly telling us that they can’t keep these films on the shelves,’ Bokinkere said on the Greater Rochester Enterprise podcast. ‘They want more.’”

“Masculine defaults in the workplace aren’t new, but you may not always notice them,” according to this Harvard Business Review story. “Masculine defaults are a form of gender bias in which characteristics and behaviors typically associated with men are rewarded and considered standard practice. But the evidence shows that effective workplaces require masculine and feminine behaviors (as well as non-gendered ones) to be effective. With masculine defaults, it may seem like there’s equal opportunity for men and women, but men are often more socialized to engage in stereotypical masculine behaviors and more typically rewarded for them.”

Read this ERE.net interview with Rafael Rice, senior manager of talent acquisition at Credit Karma, about how his company found new internal posts for its recruiters, enabling them to grow knowledge and skills as part of an effort to save their jobs during the pandemic. The lessons are just as applicable today. (Notably, Rice was one of the TA pros who was redeployed.)

