Top Stories: Amazon’s Sky-High Attrition Costs, the Rise in Hiring Scams, and More!

The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week
Amazon’s Attrition Costs $8 billion Annually According to Leaked Documents — and It Gets Worse
Glassdoor Lets Job Seekers Filter Companies by D&I Scores
“Glassdoor launched new search options Oct. 10 that allow job seekers to filter company results by ratings like diversity and inclusion scores or by overall ratings from demographic groups such as race and ethnicity, the company said in a news release,” as reported in HR Dive. “Using the new search function, users are able to filter by work-life balance; culture and values; D&I, race and ethnicity; and gender identity and sexual orientation, among other things.”
Why Employment Scams Are on the Rise
In the wake of the pandemic, victims are getting caught by scammers posting on job sites, or impersonating legit companies, reports Fast Company.
Staffing Agencies Accused of Biased Hiring Grab EEOC’s Attention
Survey: What Attracts Top Tech Talent?
From Harvard Business Review: “To retain top tech talent, companies need to think bigger than pay. According to a survey of 500 tech employees and 230 enterprise technology organizations globally, the top reasons that employees start looking for a new job are: 1) a lack of learning and growth opportunities, 2) lack of flexibility, and 3) insufficient rewards and recognition for their work. In short, people want a supportive work environment — opportunities, flexibility, and recognition are all elements of that.”
How the Right Referral Program Can Get Candidates to ‘Yes’
“Research shows that having your employees act as your matchmakers offers multiple benefits, yielding higher-quality candidates while reducing recruitment costs,” according to the LinkedIn Talent Blog. “And effective employee referral programs can also help you do a better job closing the deal: Candidates who are referred to a company are 2.6% to 6.6% more likely to accept a job offer, according to one study.”
The Recruiting of Refugees
Forty-five companies — including ManpowerGroup, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Tyson Foods, and Amazon — pledged to hire over 20,000 refugees over the next three years, according to this ERE.net story, which details the experiences of some organizations that are hiring refugees.
