Top Stories: Amazon’s Sky-High Attrition Costs, the Rise in Hiring Scams, and More!

“Amazon churns through workers at an astonishing rate, well above industry averages,” Endgadget reports. “According to a tranche of documents marked ‘Amazon Confidential’ provided to Engadget and not previously reported on, that staggering attrition now has an associated cost…The documents, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, paint a bleak picture of Amazon’s ability to retain employees, and how the current strategy may be financially harmful to the organization as a whole.”

“Glassdoor launched new search options Oct. 10 that allow job seekers to filter company results by ratings like diversity and inclusion scores or by overall ratings from demographic groups such as race and ethnicity, the company said in a news release,” as reported in HR Dive. “Using the new search function, users are able to filter by work-life balance; culture and values; D&I, race and ethnicity; and gender identity and sexual orientation, among other things.”

Why Employment Scams Are on the Rise In the wake of the pandemic, victims are getting caught by scammers posting on job sites, or impersonating legit companies, reports Fast Company.

“The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed at least 10 actions against staffing agencies for hiring discrimination in its just-closed fiscal year, following through on a broader promise to crack down on ‘non-traditional’ employment arrangements that may carry into its next enforcement plan,” according to Bloomberg News. “’Using a temporary agency to hire workers isn’t a get out of jail free card for employers,’ said Christina Wabiszewski, an attorney at Foley & Lardner LLP.”

From Harvard Business Review: “To retain top tech talent, companies need to think bigger than pay. According to a survey of 500 tech employees and 230 enterprise technology organizations globally, the top reasons that employees start looking for a new job are: 1) a lack of learning and growth opportunities, 2) lack of flexibility, and 3) insufficient rewards and recognition for their work. In short, people want a supportive work environment — opportunities, flexibility, and recognition are all elements of that.”

“Research shows that having your employees act as your matchmakers offers multiple benefits, yielding higher-quality candidates while reducing recruitment costs,” according to the LinkedIn Talent Blog. “And effective employee referral programs can also help you do a better job closing the deal: Candidates who are referred to a company are 2.6% to 6.6% more likely to accept a job offer, according to one study.”

Forty-five companies — including ManpowerGroup, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Tyson Foods, and Amazon — pledged to hire over 20,000 refugees over the next three years, according to this ERE.net story, which details the experiences of some organizations that are hiring refugees.

