Top Stories: Airbnb Cutting Recruiter Roles, LinkedIn Turns 20, and More!

Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Airbnb to Cut Recruiting Jobs on Prospects for Slower Growth

Airbnb “says workforce restructuring call isn’t an indication that widespread layoffs will be happening,” says The Wall Street Journal; yet the company is nonetheless reportedly cutting 30% of recruiting roles.

Texas’ DEI ban Neutralizes Higher Ed Diverse Recruiting Efforts

“In Texas, the anti-DEI dominos are falling, in a design constructed by Gov. Greg Abbott,” HR Dive reports. “In February memos to state agencies and public universities, Chief of Staff Gardner Pate announced the administration’s intentions to ban the ‘innocuous-sounding notion of diversity, equity and inclusion’ — on the grounds of reducing identity-based discrimination. Just a month later, the University of Houston leadership said it will not use DEI initiatives in its hiring practices.”

Leaked Audio Suggests Amazon Is Considering Giving Laid Off Workers Their Jobs Back

“Earlier this year, Amazon planned to lay off 18,000 employees. Now a leaked audio from the company appears to indicate that the company may regret that decision. In the audio, an HR executive chews on a strategy to rehire employees that have been laid off,” according to Gizmodo.

Tech Layoffs Are Bad News for MBA Grads Seeking Jobs

“Contraction in the industry could mean less recruiting at B-schools,” suggests this Bloomberg News story.

How to Spot a Lie on a Resume

“How many resumes have you read in your life? Hundreds? Thousands? No matter the amount, do you know how to spot a lie on a resume?” asks this SHRM article. “According to data from ResumeLab, 36 percent of applicants openly admit to lying on their resumes.”

Article Continues Below

LinkedIn Turns 20: An Oral History

From Fast Company: “Social media, for work? The world was skeptical. But 20 years and a few white-knuckle moments later, LinkedIn has become synonymous with networking — and it’s got more momentum than ever.”

American Workers Aren’t Returning to the Office Like Their International Counterparts

“Workers around the world throughout Europe and according to CNBC. “Even as people got vaccinated and Covid restrictions eased over the years, U.S. office occupancy remains stagnant around 40% to 60% of pre-pandemic levels, varying by month and by city.”

Research Reveals People of Color More Likely to Adjust Appearance During Interviews

New findings show that 74% of Hispanic Americans feel they need to modify their appearance, compared to 65% of their white counterparts; also 33% of Black Americans reported feeling the need to shave their facial hair before an interview, compared with 25% of Hispanic Americans and 22% of white Americans. Additionally, 19% of Hispanic Americans and 17% of Black Americans felt the need to cover their tattoos, compared with 10% of white Americans. Read more in this ERE.net article.