Top Stories: Adjusting to Pay Ranges in Job Posts, TA Predictions, and More!

“As New York City joins localities requiring employers to publish pay ranges in job ads, more employers across the U.S. are also adopting this practice, even in places that don’t require them to,” SHRM reports. “Consultancy WTW’s 2022 Pay Clarity Survey found that 17 percent of U.S. companies that are disclosing pay range information to job candidates in the U.S. are in locations without state or local statutes mandating that they do so.” And speaking of pay…

“Salary transparency may change the negotiation game. Sixty-eight percent of respondents to a ResumeBuilder survey of 1,200 U.S. adults said they ‘definitely would’ (23%) or ‘probably would’ (45%) demand to be paid the highest known end of the pay range if given access to pay transparency,” according to HR Dive. “If they found co-workers were being paid more for the same job, 63% said they would demand equivalent pay.”

Read about one organization’s “six-month pilot program of a four-day workweek. The program, launched in June, involves more than 3,300 employees across the UK who are working 80% of their usual hours for 100% of their pay,” from Business Insider.

“A key metric of recruitment success is time to hire. You will become more competitive in the market if you are able to achieve tighter hiring standards without sacrificing the quality of new hires,” according to Entrepreneur. “Despite this, hiring times have risen across all industries, with averages ranging from 33 to 49 days. Therefore, in addition to affecting your ability to fill requisitions, a slow hiring process also impacts candidate satisfaction.”

From HR Executive: “Is there such a thing as ‘The New Normal?’ We’ve all been through years of tumultuous change—from a global pandemic that forced most professionals to forgo the office for the kitchen table, a reckoning on racial justice issues that brought DE&I to the forefront and now a looming economic downturn—so it’s time for talent acquisition professionals to push the reset button and look toward what 2023 will bring.”

Recruiting metrics continue to be frustrating, ERE strategy columnist Mary Faulkner points out. “And the most frustrating of these metrics is quality of hire,” she writes. “It’s challenging enough to get someone to accept an offer and actually show up on the first day. But then how do you measure if they were a good hire? Is it turnover within the first 90 days? Is it their first performance review? Is it a survey you email to managers to ask how it’s going?”

