Top Stories: 1 in 4 Hiring Managers Are Anti-Semitic; Amazon’s Leaked Memo and Recruiter Layoffs, and More!

ResumeBuilder’s recent survey reveals that “1 in 4 hiring managers say they are less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants.” Key findings include:

26% of hiring managers say they are less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants; top reason for negative bias is belief Jews have too much power and control

26% make assumptions about whether a candidate is Jewish based on their appearance

23% say they want fewer Jews in their industry

17% say leadership has told them to not hire Jews

33% say anti-Semitism is common in their workplace; 29% say anti-Semitism is acceptable in their company

Two words: artificial intelligence.

“The tight labor market is prompting more employers to eliminate one of the biggest requirements for many higher-paying jobs: the need for a college degree,” The Wall Street Journal reports. “Companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Delta Air Lines Inc. and International Business Machines Corp. have reduced educational requirements for certain positions and shifted hiring to focus more on skills and experience. Maryland this year cut college-degree requirements for many state jobs — leading to a surge in hiring — and incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro campaigned on a similar initiative.” And with that in mind…

“Ryan Roslansky, the CEO of LinkedIn, thinks the site should be a place where its members’ billions of years of collective work experience should be freed to upskill anyone, anywhere, any time,” according to Harvard Business Review. “Skills, more than degrees or pedigrees, are the true measure of what makes a great new hire, he argues, especially as the workforce evolves in fast and dramatic ways.”

“Tech giants and banks are already cutting workers, but many employers seem desperate to keep hiring,” Bloomberg reports. “Almost three years after Covid-19 hit, companies around the world still complain that they can’t get the talent they need. They worry about labor shortages that will likely last beyond not just the pandemic, but the next downturn too. Deeper forces, such as changes in population and immigration, are shrinking the pool of workers they can hire from.”

“Recruiters struggling to fill open jobs from what continue to be thin candidate pools often overlook one of the more effective sourcing tools at their disposal: talent rediscovery software,” according to SHRM. “These tools help recruiters mine existing databases in applicant tracking systems for strong candidates who previously applied for jobs in the organization — many of them ‘silver medalists’ — and who remain viable options for a variety of open roles.”

“Recruiters can often be sorted into three buckets,” former recruiter Mash Nash tells HR Dive. Those buckets are “people who sell, people who network and people who learn about their subject matter. He leaned into that third bucket, and when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, he found further opportunity to study coding and computer science.”

