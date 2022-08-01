This Is Still the Most Overlooked Part of Hiring

According to research by Gallup, only around 12% of employees say their company onboards effectively. Meanwhile a full 1 in 5 new workers reports having received “poor” or “nonexistent onboarding.”

Part of the reason is likely because quite often, ownership of the process is hazy. Talent Management thinks that Talent Acquisition should manage onboarding. And vice versa. Regardless, in his article on TLNT (ERE’s sister site devoted to all things HR), “Forget ‘Hiring Better’ — What About ‘Onboarding Better’?” Ben Marcovitz provides advice on how to elevate the new-hire experience. Check out his piece below: