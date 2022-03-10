This Company Has a No-Salary Negotiation Policy

Tweet
Share
Share

At many companies, salary ranges are opaque. What’s more, they are soft guidelines that often fall apart during offer negotiations. But what if your organization made its comp philosophy — including pay amounts — entirely transparent? What if job offers left no wiggle room for negotiation?

At ERE Digital, Liane Huang, U.S. talent acquisition lead at 360Learning, will deliver a presentation called “Why We Don’t Negotiate Salaries: How to Leverage Pay Transparency to Improve Hiring.” The session will cover how to:

  • Build transparency into your process to attract and hire top candidates
  • Avoid salary negotiations entirely, nurturing greater trust and accountability
  • Determine compensation amounts that reflect your company’s targets for hiring and growth.

Check out the video below (or click here) for a sneak preview of what Liane will be talking about live during ERE Digital. Then head over to www.ererecruitingconference.com to learn more and register.

Article Continues Below

Tweet
Share
Share

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Topics