The Rise of Outbound Recruiting

On episode 95 of the HR Famous Podcast — normally featured on ERE’s sister site TLNT.com, which covers all things talent and HR — longtime HR leader Tim Sackett is joined by hireEZ (formerly Hiretual) CMO Shannon Pritchett to discuss outbound recruiting strategies and the real struggles of modern TA.

Show Highlights

1:15 – It’s a Tim solo pod today! He is joined by special guest Shannon Pritchett. She is the head of marketing at hireEZ (formerly Hiretual).

6:30 – Tim notes that in marketing, we often don’t devote enough resources to building communities when that could be a great strategy for the longevity of a business. Shannon notes that this is something that hireEZ has learned from being at a startup.

9:15 – Tim asks Shannon to explain what hireEZ is to those who might not know. Shannon notes it’s an outbound recruiting process. They want to bring in automation and AI to speed up the recruiting process.

10:00 – Tim discusses how the modern recruiter will say the most difficult part of their job is finding talent. He says that it’s not really the hardest thing, but it’s getting talent to respond to you and talk about your position.

15:00 – Shannon notes that they’re giving referral bonuses for interviews.

17:30 – Tim tells a story about how a TA leader took several months to get back to him from a LinkedIn message. What are they doing?

20:00 – Tim says that some TA leaders will ask him if they should hire another recruiter or add more tech. He says they will probably need both.

23:30 – Shannon says that it’s important to not stop advertising but to reinvest in outbound tactics.

25:00 – Tim asks Shannon to discuss the mini-conference hireEZ is hosting in Mountain View this week. They’re calling it Outbound RecruitCon. It’s only an hour long!

26:50 – Tim thinks the future of TA may be having an inbound team and an outbound team.

30:00 – Tim says that he doesn’t see himself in a corporate TA role in the future, but he would set up an inbound and outbound team if he were in that role.