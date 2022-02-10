The Rise in Glassdoor Reviews About Inflation and Pay

On episode 96 of the HR Famous Podcast — normally featured on ERE’s sister site TLNT.com, which covers all things talent and HR — longtime HR leaders (and friends) Tim Sackett, Jessica Lee and Kris Dunn come together to discuss a reported uptick in Glassdoor reviews mentioning inflation and the power dynamics (or lack thereof) of making someone use your Calendly scheduler.

Show Highlights

11:45 – KD found a Twitter thread from an economist about the rising concern from employees about inflation and how it affects their pay. KD asks JLee how much concern there actually is about inflation.

18:00 – Tim doesn’t think the average Glassdoor reviewer is mentioning raises due to inflation, but the average employee may be discussing inflation while asking for a raise.

21:20 – KD poses a situation to Tim where an employee comes in and tells him that his company’s pay isn’t keeping up with inflation.

23:20 – Next topic: the power dynamics of using automated calendars. KD mentions this tweet about the etiquette behind Calendly.

26:00 – Tim doesn’t get how it’s a power play for someone to send a meeting link to someone else for a pre-arranged meeting. JLee offers a different power play scenario that fits the bill.

28:30 – If you click a Calendly link, does that make you somebody’s b****? JLee and Tim don’t see what the big deal is. They also both do not use an automated calendar system.

33:00 – KD says that the person that sends their Calendly link after someone has already sent one is the true power grabber.

40:00 – We’re pulling for an early summer!!!