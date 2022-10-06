The Purge: How Philips Removes Inefficiency From Its Hiring Process

Hiring processes often focus on finding more people or adding more tools, but how often are they analyzed for waste to subsequently drive greater agility? After all, a hiring process that’s not efficient is not effective.

Which is exactly why Asal Naraghi has been infusing Agile and Daily Management practices into recruiting processes at Philips. Naraghi, the company’s global head of strategic priorities, informatics, and innovation, will be presenting at the ERE Recruiting Conference in Atlanta, Nov. 7-9, about “The Purge: How to Remove Inefficiencies to Improve Hiring Productivity.” She’ll provide insights and concrete advice on how to:

Audit your process to identify inefficiencies

Address hiring challenges in real-time by shifting from traditional, fixed planning to a flexible, continuous, responsive model

Speed up your process to drive talent delivery and maintain candidate and recruiter engagement

I recently spoke to Naraghi about the inefficiencies that can plague recruiting and how she manages such issues at Philips.

ERE: Generally speaking, which parts of the hiring process at companies tend to become most inefficient, or at least most prone to waste?

Naraghi: The answer depends on numerous factors, like scale and location. For instance, in my case, we’re looking to make 2,200 hires in India. And if you’ve ever had the pleasure of recruiting in India, then you know it’s bustling with people everywhere. The same is true of recruiters’ inboxes. And so a huge inbox is one of the key problems to solve — because when you post a job, you can easily get 200 people in your inbox very quickly. And they aren’t all good.

The second and most critical piece is the intake meeting with the hiring manager. It’s usually not efficient; the upfront work is not getting done. Too often, the meeting — if it happens — fails to set up what happens it. It doesn’t yield key job requirements or set the tone so that a hiring manager understands who’s in control of the process, which, by the way, should not be the hiring manager.

What can happen is that a hiring manager will ask for everything under the sun. When that happens, sometimes I’ll say, “Hey, why don’t we just do a boolean search while we are on call? Let’s see how many people it renders.” And you know what happens sometimes? Zero. Zero people, because the hiring manager’s requirements are absolutely ridiculous.

This is partly why it’s up to recruiters to take control of the process and explain what will happen and when, really showing hiring managers what to expect. And 9 out of 10 times, that’s exactly what managers want! At Philips, we found that they want to be guided. That includes explaining to them what the market is like, what’s realistic. You’ve got to be like a consigliere, and then what you’ll find is that hiring managers will lean in and feel like they can trust you.

Otherwise, if they don’t trust you, that’s when they try to manage your process.

I’m thinking that processes are designed with efficiency in mind, but then they devolve to become inefficient. How does that happen?

Through a lack of rigor and refined process steps. It also happens through no objectivity, no control over the process. For instance, there are many people in talent acquisition — and I’m talking about recruiting professionals here, not even hiring managers — who feel that they can interview well because they’ve been doing it for years. They feel like they don’t need a process to be engineered.

And then you’ll have other talent acquisition leaders come in and want to overly engineer everything. That’s also not good. The truth, though, is that the hiring process does need to be engineered.

I treat the hiring process like an assembly line at a factory. That means that I look at productivity — time to fill, which is a leading indicator for productivity. How often are we producing the product — hired candidates — on our assembly line, which is the hiring process. We’re constantly monitoring this through data.

I can’t stress enough that it’s all about the data. It’s foundational to everything. You need to look at data to drive and evaluate your processes and systems. Otherwise, it all becomes very fast and loose. You’ve got to go into your software and break down every last piece of data.

We have it down to a science, which includes always looking at funnel stages. Again in India, I know there are two cogs: at the offer stage and at the top of the funnel. I know precisely where the process is being held up. Truly, when you look at data cuts, you can almost always see where 80% of the problem sits.

So if, for example, in 80% of reqs, you see that managers have missed interview times, then you know this is an indication of leadership behavior, of lack of commitment to the hiring process. You can then build countermeasures to fix this. For us, the key is to look at some of the data daily so we can make quick adjustments. It’s important to figure out fast what’s going on, to fail fast and not wait six months to figure out what’s wrong.

And so you think recruiting pros aren’t looking at data enough?

I think there are a lot of people who rely on a lot of anecdotes and excuse-making. When I’ve taken over a new team, I’ve gotten the excuse factory from some of the people on the team. Many times, those excuses revolve around blaming things on hiring managers. But I tell them, “This just sounds like poor recruiter advisement. It’s your job to manage the hiring manager.”

My aim is not to criticize but to help people on my team. But to do that, let’s first be honest about what the problem really is.

Let me go back for a moment to your remark equating the hiring process with a factory assembly line. I can imagine that this would offend some TA professionals.

Why, though? What is triggering about my comment? I’m not talking about treating candidates like widgets and creating a poor candidate experience. I’m not talking about how to treat people. I’m talking about efficiency. And it is efficiency that treats candidates better.

Now, sure, you’ll still get recruiters saying a hiring manager was sick or their mom died or whatever. All of that is real and absolutely valid in explaining individual instances. But let’s recognize that these are the exceptions. I’m more interested in what the aggregate data sets show. The whataboutisms explain maybe 20% of cases, but you shouldn’t spend most of your time on those exceptions. It’s the 80% that deserves your attention.

Do you think that most companies are even aware of the inefficiencies in their process?

I can’t make assumptions, but I do think it would be arrogant for me to say that Philips knows how to do everything right! Still, there are best-in-class companies that are using data in their favor, that are driving strategy through insights.

At Philips, we are marrying the concepts of Daily Management and Lean and Agile, but in non-technical ways that embed rigor and structure and therefore drive efficiency. I also want to point out that these aren’t complicated practices — we’re not bolting on a whole lot of things to our process. It’s incumbent to keep things simple.

It’s also incumbent on leaders to turn off the factory machine and look at what’s broken. Too many recruiting managers are too removed from the problem. I don’t care how high up I am — I know my operation. I know how to poke at it to understand problems.

And when uncovering problems, we don’t beat people up. We show them how to do things better. We support them. Again, it’s about using data to understand problems and then developing countermeasures to fix them.

I know you’ll be getting into greater detail on all this at the event, but what is it that you most want people to know about your efforts to ensure an efficient hiring process?

That talent acquisition is always about pushing boundaries. That’s how you innovate. You’ve got to operate without fear — because doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will. When I’ve had naysayers on my team, I’ve told them, “Let’s just try. Failure and mistakes are OK, but experimentation is what we need to do.” If people are afraid to experiment, you’ll never innovate.

