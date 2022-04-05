The Problem With Traditional Hiring

Tweet
Share
Share

“Contemporary talent pools and workplaces have undergone a radical transformation,” points out write Josh Millet on TLNT.com, ERE.net’s sister site devoted to all things HR. “Employees are hyper-mobile; they expect greater opportunities for development and advancement; plus they want transparency, fairness, and equity from their employers.”

Unfortunately, Millet also adds that many organizations are still stuck with traditional hiring practices that fail to address modern issues.

Read Millet’s article, “Why It’s Time to Fundamentally Rethink Hiring and Retention,” to explore how to elevate your hiring process.

Article Continues Below

Why it’s time to fundamentally rethink hiring and retention

Tweet
Share
Share

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Topics