The One Brand That Matters More Than Your Company’s

Job-seekers do not engage with companies. They do engage with people — with you. Simply put: Your personal brand as a recruiter can have a far greater impact than your employer brand when attracting and hiring candidates.

At ERE Digital (April 6-7), Jennifer McClure, CEO of Unbridled Talent and DisruptHR, will be moderating a panel of recruiting pros to talk about how to distinguish yourself from other recruiters to connect with candidates, the best methods and tactics to amplify your brand, what you must do to command respect and attention with various stakeholders, and how to maximize your influence by continually reassessing your brand.

I recently spoke with Jennifer about her upcoming panel.