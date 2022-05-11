The Nonsense Around Generational Differences

“It’s not surprising HR leadership struggles with inter-generational differences in communication styles, preferences, and expectations,” writes Jessica Kriegel chief people and culture officer at Experience.com. “Or should I say perceived differences between Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Gen X employees?”

In here article on TLNT.com (ERE.net’s sister site devoted to all things HR), Kriegel talks about “how much nonsense there is on the subject” of inter-generational disparities. Her story is a refreshing, no-BS dive into what really matters when we talk about different generations at work. Head over to TLNT to give it a read!

Disrupting how we think about generations

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

