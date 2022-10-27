Earlier this month, career-development platform The Muse announced the purchase of Fairygodboss, an online community site for women to find jobs, advice, and support. Both NYC-based and women-founded companies declined to specify the purchase price, but the transaction reportedly included a mix of cash and stock.

“Many employers are overwhelmed by having so many options — and many of these companies themselves need more resources and scope to truly achieve their potential,” says CEO of The Muse Kathryn Minshew. “Here at The Muse, we want to build, buy, and partner with other great businesses in this space to create a single destination that can help solve many of these next-gen hiring and employer branding challenges.”

Meanwhile, Fairygodboss CEO Georgene Huang, told Bizwomen that the acquisition would help her platform “deliver best-in-class customer success to all our employer partners.”

As the economy continues its instability, the deal marks an important step for The Muse, as well as a positive one for employers. “Talent attraction and engagement is a massive effort,” says Kyle Lagunas, head of strategy at Aptitude Research, a human capital management research and advisory firm. Having most recently worked as General Motors’ head of talent attraction, sourcing, and insight, Lagunas adds:

“I can tell you that one of the greatest challenges is finding the right channels to reach your target talent personas — and women in technology remain one of the most strategic audiences in the world. I see this acquisition providing talent marketing teams working with The Muse an even broader platform to bring your message to specific audiences and attract motivated and informed candidates in a thoughtful and more holistic way.”

The acquisition comes at the heels of The Muse receiving in September an $8 million investment round, led by MBM Capital. The platform, which was founded in 2011 and claims that it is used by 75 million people, said the infusion of cash would enable it to execute on its strategy ”to continue investing in values-aligned hiring and fund consolidation in the next-gen hiring space.” It was a positive bet on the company, though it’s less than the Series B round of $16 million that The Muse received in 2016.

Article Continues Below

For the immediate future, the sites will remain separate, with integrations happening on the back end. That means that people coming for jobs and career advice will see the same sites as they have in the past. However, the company will focus on integrating the experience for employers on the backend, as well as bringing in customers that use or the other of the sites to use both.

In the end, Sarah White, CEO and founder of Aspect43, a research and strategy firm focused on the HR tech market, believes this acquisition of Fairygodboss, which claims to have 10 million users annually, is a good move for The Muse. White explains: