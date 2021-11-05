Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a new weekly post that will feature talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

10 Articles to Read Now

Maybe you’ve seen them. All those surveys indicating that people would be willing to take pay cuts to work remotely. But what happens why hypotheticals become reality? Suddenly, money becomes more important to people. Shocking, right? Check out what’s happening over at Google as the tech giant and its employees manage through the discomfort of pay cuts.

Only 18% of HR professionals describe their company’s talent acquisition function as “top-notch” or “advanced,” according to an HR Research Institute study on the future of talent acquisition. In other words, another shot fired as part of the continual tension between HR and TA. What are HR pros dissatisfied with?

“It was a Tuesday night in September when Elizaveta Prigozhina posted a TikTok venting about her frustration at being unemployed. When she woke up the next day, she had gotten more than 10 interview offers — recruiters had seen her video, and took the bait.” So begins this article about “CareerTok,” a subculture of career-themed videos on TikTok featuring job-hunting advice, CV tips, and work opportunities.

Who’s expected to exit an an increased rate? Can you do anything about it? Some fascinating stats and information in this article.

We talk a lot about diversity of hiring because, of course, diversity is important when it comes to who works for you. But what about who works with you? Specifically, what about the TA tech suppliers you use? It’s time to look within our own industry’s house.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has stepped up its effort to recruit officers from cities perceived as anti-law enforcement. One has to wonder, though, about the cost per hire here, given that the ad is estimated to cost anywhere between $5,000 to $25,000. Also, the ad misspelled Washington State.

This is a great exploration of how social class and upward mobility shape careers. It’s an especially important topic because diversity so often focuses on race, gender, and other visible traits. However, social class can have just as much, if not more, impact on how we hire and promote people.

SmartRecruiters’ CEO Jerome Ternynck dissects the subject of internal mobility. For instance, he writes, “Managers don’t like losing good people from their teams and employees often fear being seen as disloyal to their current boss.” Exactly. So now what?

Insurance benefits hinder job mobility. As long as healthcare is tied to employment, this will be a problem. Is a world in which benefits are no longer an attraction tool possible? Is it desirable?

An interesting conversation (you may listen or read the transcript) about how happiness, purpose, authenticity, and a slew of other buzzwords relate to work. Give it a read to answer the question: “Why do I do this every day?”

Upcoming Webinars

Everything you need to know about driving results with an agile sourcing strategy. Learn about establishing a sourcing function with defined services, scopes of work, and internal partnerships. Discover how to develop, grow, and retain a sourcing team. And more. Register now.

Article Continues Below

Technical skills assessment tools are an excellent solution that can speed up candidate processing and limit the need for humans to handle every round of the interview process. However, there are associated challenges you will need to consider as you onboard technical screening automation. Get concrete tips on how to manage a slew of challenges to optimize your screening process. Register now.

ERE PRO

Have you visited the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media yet? ERE Pro features deep dives into the recruiting challenges that real talent acquisition professionals face daily, from practitioners that have already tackled them. Learn from from leaders from Uber, Lowe’s, Marriott, DoorDash, and a wide range of other organizations across a broad span of industries. Gain insights here.

Stay in Touch

Join the conversation about all things talent acquisition in the ERE Facebook Group. It’s a great venue to gain information, support, and network with fellow peers. We’re talking about some of the stories above, as well as other hot recruiting topics, so come share your own views in the ERE Facebook Group. We’d love to see you there!

Additionally, got questions? Feedback on a story? Or want to pitch a story idea? Get in touch with ERE editor Vadim Liberman at vadim@ere.net.

Share the Knowledge

Did you find this post interesting? Then share the knowledge! Please consider forwarding this post friends and colleagues.

And to continue receiving recruiting intelligence to power your career, department, and organization, subscribe to the ERE Daily Newsletter.

Thanks for reading!