Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

“Quitting, most economists will tell you, is usually an expression of optimism,” this article points out. “And yet, 2021’s quits happened against a larger economic picture that remains difficult to interpret with confidence. Pandemic-related cash from the government helped people weather the worst of Covid, but much of that cash is now gone.” So what’s really going on?

New York City is likely about to mandate that companies include salary ranges in their job posts. The law would make an employer’s failure to provide the salary range an unlawful discriminatory practice under the New York City Human Rights Law. Is this an oddity, or a harbinger of things to come nationwide?

Apple is offering some of its engineers hefty out-of-cycle bonuses, which are being issued as restricted stock units. The shares vest over four years. Is this the wrong card to play, or is this an effective incentive to retain top talent? Time will tell.

While politicians continue to squabble over raising the minimum wage at the federal level, most states are moving ahead to raise the minimum wage in their own backyards. The highest state rate is in California, at $15.00 per hour, though the District of Columbia’s is even higher, at $15.20.

It’s a common interview question, and a way for recruiters to get around asking about salary history, which increasingly illegal in numerous areas. Still, this New York Times article takes a look at why this question is fraught with problems for candidates. Recruiters Who Give Recruiting a Bad Name There’s a reason that people hate recruiters. Sometimes, though, some recruiters dislike some other recruiters too — especially when they suffer a bad candidate experience. And it’s not just junior experienced guilty of mistreating candidates looking for recruiting roles. Turns out, even experienced executive recruitment practitioners embody the profession’s poorest stereotypes. U.S. Workers With the Highest Wage Gains in 2021 Employees in the leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest increases, with average hourly wages for hotels and restaurant workers 13.4% higher in November than the same month last year, according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Workers in transportation and warehousing saw a 10.4% increase, the next biggest gain. Read who else earned more this past year. Latino Groups Want to Do Away With “Latinx” “Elected officials, a major newspaper and the oldest Latino civil rights organization in the U.S. have all spoken out strongly in recent weeks against the continued use of ‘Latinx,’ the gender-neutral term promoted by progressives to describe people of Spanish-speaking origin,” explains this story. Check it out for insights into the debate.

Conversation of the Week

Based on the ERE article cited above, there’s a terrific conversation happening in the ERE Facebook Group about this hot topic. Read what your TA peers are saying about this, and feel free to add your own views here

Upcoming Webinars

There are no signs of The Great Resignation slowing — which means companies must cater to talent or they will lose in this candidate- and employee-driven market. Employers must make changes to hire top talent but also retain their top talent. Learn how employee experience (EX) drives candidate experience (CX) and vice-versa, how to curb recruiting costs with more and better first-party candidate data, and how to fix CX gaps and create prioritized technology roadmaps by working closer with IT. Register here.

Your recruiting strategy begins and ends with the very recruiters you recruit into your organization. Without the right recruiters, no technology or process will save you. This panel discussion will equip you and your team with the insights needed to attract the best recruiting talent the market has to offer, while navigating an unprecedented recruiting landscape fraught with challenges like astronomical recruiter compensation and candidate ghosting. Register here.

Article Continues Below

ERE PRO

Have you visited the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media yet? ERE Pro features deep dives into the recruiting challenges that real talent acquisition professionals face daily, from practitioners that have already tackled them. Learn from from leaders from Uber, Lowe’s, Marriott, DoorDash, and a wide range of other organizations across a broad span of industries. Gain insights here.

Stay in Touch

Join the conversation about all things talent acquisition in the ERE Facebook Group. It’s a great venue to gain information, support, and network with fellow peers. We’re talking about some of the stories above, as well as other hot recruiting topics, so come share your own views in the ERE Facebook Group. We’d love to see you there!

Additionally, got questions? Feedback on a story? Or want to pitch a story idea? Get in touch with ERE editor Vadim Liberman at vadim@ere.net.

Share the Knowledge

Did you find this post interesting? Then share the knowledge! Please consider forwarding this to friends and colleagues.

And to continue receiving recruiting intelligence to power your career, department, and organization, subscribe to the ERE Daily Newsletter.

Thanks for reading!