The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

Job Recruiting Scam Ring
At first, it seemed like a dream come true,” beings this story. “A would-be games industry worker received an email from a recruiter asking them to apply for a job at Riot Games. After a brief interview process that spanned multiple rounds over email and Discord, they got the offer. Everything looked official. All paperwork had the Riot logo and professional job copy, seemingly sent from a person who worked at Riot Games. Then, the Riot Games human resources representative — or, rather, a person posing as a representative — started asking for money.”
The Industries Where Workers Quit the Most
Which business sectors are suffering the most attrition? Check out these graphs and stats from The Washington Post for some key insights.
The Three Myths of the Great Resignation
Myth 1: The Great Resignation is about quitting. Myth 2: The Great Resignation is about white-collar burnout. Myth 3: The Great Resignation is a 2021 phenomenon. Why are these myths? Where can the truth be found? Check out this terrific article.
When Hiring Nobody Is Better Than Hiring Just Anybody
“Vacant positions often increase the burden on existing staff members, creating the potential for dissatisfaction, burnout, and even more vacancies,” explains this article. “Yet the temptation to hire anyone willing to take the job should be tempered by the many potential consequences of making a bad hire.”
How Unilever Is Blending Aspects of Full-Time and Contract Work Into Something Brand New
The mega company is piloting a new initiative called U-Work “in which employees are treated like empowered, free agents, released from fixed employment roles and job titles.” What does this mean in reality? How does it work? And might it work at your own organization?
Girls Who Code CEO Tarika Barrett on Tech’s Gender Gap
“A reckoning for tech’s bro culture is long overdue,” begins this article. Let’s be honest, though. It was overdue many years ago. Still, this is a great article by a tech leader on why the gender gap continues to impact the field.
A Tailored Approach to Hiring Boomerang Candidates
Former employees are a class of their own when it comes to candidate engagement. Attracting, engaging, hiring, and onboarding them demand different approaches. Here’s how one company customizes its recruiting process for boomerang candidates.
The Department of Justice said that Microsoft demanded more information than was necessary from permanent residents during the hiring process. As a result, the company will provide training to employees, pay a fine, and update its processes related to seeking documents from job applicants. And there’s more.
