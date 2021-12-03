Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

“The trucking industry has blamed a driver shortage for goods not getting from port to shelf. But the truth is, there is no trucker shortage; there’s a pay shortage.” So begins this article questioning root causes for labor shortages in the tucking industry. It has obvious parallels to many fields, though, and worth a read.

Indeed recently announced that it is moving toward a cost-per-applicant pay model. Now it’s introducing something it calls objective-based campaigns (OBC). Check out this story to discover these ongoing developments at Indeed and what this might mean for your organization’s hiring process.

A new report by KPMG concludes that long-term remote work could be damaging for employees and employers, citing negative impacts on diversity and inclusion, team-building, networking, and idea-sharing. OK, so now what?

“Making a hiring decision based on a three-month window is shortsighted and ‘it just makes me cringe,’ says LinkedIn COO Dan Shapero. “’Some of the best, most transformative people we’ve hired didn’t necessarily bring all the skills on day one. They weren’t hired for who they are, but for who they could be.’”

Employers should re-recruit their existing employees and even think of them as customers, says this article. What does this look like in practice, though? This piece isn’t so much about traditional recruitment as it is retention. But the lessons in it apply to talent acquisition as much as to talent management.

Work-sample tests can be effective assessment tools in the hiring process — if used correctly. However, a common complaint that candidates have about doing projects for a potential employer is that the tasks are way too lengthy and involved. For instance, one company I know admitted that its project would take several full days for a candidate to complete. C’mon! How Fake Is Your Employment Brand? Pretty fake sometimes, says Tim Sackett in this post. He adds, “It’s not marketing’s job to tell you the truth. It’s marketing’s job to get you to buy something. Sometimes it’s just some crappy product or service. Sometimes it’s the church down the street with the cool young pastor and rock band. Sometimes it’s working for your organization.” Help Wanted: Astronauts for Japan’s Space Program. No Science Background Required The talent gap knows no boundaries. Its extraterrestrial impact is apparent in this article about how Japan’s space program is willing to waive traditional requirements to find people to send into the universe. Whether or not you are on a career path to be an astronaut, this is an interesting piece exploring evolving job qualifications.

