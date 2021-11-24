Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. We usually feature 10 articles, but it’s a shortened week and we’ll all need more time to gorge on food for the holidays. So below are five stories of interest this week:

5 Articles to Read Now

1. The Hardest Job to Recruit for: Other Recruiters

Demand for recruiters is surging, putting pressure on staffing firms as the industry seeks ways to add to its ranks. Check out this Wall Street Journal article dissecting why so many TA pros are so frustrated when it comes to hiring other TA pros.

2. Recruiter to Candidate: ‘You’re Too Fat for This Role’

A recruiter claims that her “slimy” boss forced her to tell a size 16 job-seeker that she didn’t get a job because of her weight. The role for which the candidate was being considered was in home sales. Allegedly, there was concern that the candidate would get a heart attack given her weight. And there’s more to this unfortunate story, which also traffics in giving candidates honest feedback.

“Maybe I’m old school, or just off base on this one,” begins this tweet, “but no matter how well an interview goes, if a candidate doesn’t follow up with an email after the interview, I’m out.” Is this a justifiable stance? (The link above originally pointed to a Twitter conversation. Unfortunately, that tweet has since been deleted. However, this topic created a robust conversation in the ERE Facebook Group. Please see what your peers are saying there about this and feel free to chime in!)

This comprehensive document features 196 milestones in recruiting over the past 100+ years. It comes to us from recruiting leader Gerry Crispin and includes contributions by 37 recruiting professionals. It’s a great resource, especially because to have an idea of where we want to take talent acquisition in the future, it helps to know where we’ve been.

Chatbots have their place in recruiting. They can be helpful in certain ways for certain roles at certain companies and for certain candidates. But let’s be honest: When was the last time you went to a website and derived true value from a chatbot? Exactly.

