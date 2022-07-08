Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

“More than half of employers (54%) have not expanded their offerings over the last year, according to a survey of 1,100 employees from the software firm isolved — a finding that is ‘very surprising,”’one expert says, considering the competitive environment employers are in right now,” according to HR Executive.

“$18 could very well be the new $15,” reports HR Dive. “On June 22, Hawaii Gov. David Ige signed into law Act 114, instituting a series of minimum wage increases in the Aloha State. Under the law, Hawaii’s minimum wage will increase to $12 an hour on October 1, 2022, from the present level of $10.10 an hour. Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour, thereafter increasing by two dollars per hour every two years until reaching $18 an hour on January 1, 2028.” Could this usher greater pay nationwide?

“If you can’t practice with another human for an upcoming job interview, Google has a new solution: Talk to its computer,” says the Huffington Post. “The company just launched an artificial intelligence-powered job interview prep tool called Interview Warmup that asks you common interview questions and gives feedback on your answers.”

Indeed’s new CPO, Priscilla Koranteng, “joined the HR tech company in a time when many other tech companies are enacting layoffs and cutbacks, but said she sees this precarious time as an opportunity for growth companies to really get ahead, according to this Protocol interview. “Koranteng, who comes from an HR and diversity VP role at Kellogg, is working on embedding her hybrid set of expertise in her new role at Indeed.”

“Intuitively, it seems employers would want to hire the most skilled and experienced candidates. But that’s not always the reality,” reports the BBC.

The new law alters scope of the employer-employee relationship, SHRM reports. it follows on the heels of other legislation across the country that is increasingly friendly to gig workers.

“Microsoft Corp. said it would soon start to disclose salary ranges for all job postings in the U.S., becoming one of the first major employers to take such a step amid new requirements from some local officials for pay transparency,” reports The Wall Street Journal.

Spoiler alert: A director of first impressions is usually a receptionist. So why not just say “receptionist” in job postings? Why resort to title inflation? Is this a thing? Is it a good thing? There’s a spirited dialogue among your TA peers over at the ERE Recruiting Facebook Group. Read what your colleagues are saying there, and join the conversation!

“Hiring, retention and talent development are no longer the sole responsibility of human resources — managers and leaders are expected to develop their employees,” according to this article from the World Economic Forum. “Leaders at McKinsey & Co, Mercer, and Zoetis explain how they are rethinking their hiring and skills practices in the face of the Great Resignation and ongoing digital transformation.”

“We’ve all heard some version of the expression that people join a company but quit a manager,” this ERE.net article points out. “But is that always true? Could you imagine a situation where a company has great compensation, benefits, and flexibility, yet the candidate has such a terrible connection with the hiring manager that they just walk away?”

