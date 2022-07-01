Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

“While the technology hiring market is fierce, and talent scarce, businesses should watch out for applicants who seem too good to be true. Some candidates are, in fact, a work of fiction,” according to Cybersecurity Dive. “The FBI is warning organizations to stay alert for individuals using deepfakes or stolen personally identifiable information who apply for remote jobs.”

“As constant change and uncertainty become the norm, many leaders are increasingly driven to hire entrepreneurial, innovative employees,” says this Harvard Business Review story. “And yet, when the authors conducted a field study in which they sent out 2,400 applications to employers across the U.S., they found that former startup founders — i.e., people who have exactly the kind of experience that should ostensibly appeal to recruiters looking for innovative talent — were 43% less likely to receive an interview.”

“HR professionals understand employee turnover better than most people — and not just because their jobs concern the talent lifecycle of all employees,” reports this LinkedIn article. “That’s because HR itself has the highest turnover rate of any job function, according to LinkedIn’s latest behavioral data from around the world. Globally, HR had a turnover rate of almost 15% over the last 12 months. The overall average turnover rate was about 11%, which means that turnover in HR was over 35% above average, proportionally speaking.”

Hear how Melissa Thompson goes about attracting and retaining talent in today’s environment. A former ERE Conference speakers, Melissa shares her wisdom on a range of talent topics, from change management to culture to beyond.

“The big problem with recruiting and hiring is that it’s done by humans, and humans make mistakes and are subject to biases. So, the best solution is to create programs that evaluate candidates and choose the best person. Problem solved! But, the latest research in artificial intelligence shows us that even robots have bias problems,” according to this Inc.com piece.

“A lawsuit has been opened on behalf of an Oklahoma woman after a national manufacturing specialty staffing company allegedly discriminated against her German birthplace,” according to WIBW. “The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Office in St. Louis says in a recently filed lawsuit that ResourceMFG — a national manufacturing specialty staffing company — violated federal law when it failed to refer an Oklahoma applicant for employment because she was born in Germany.”

“Will the fall of Roe v Wade hinder companies’ ability to recruit talent? Of course, it’s difficult to predict whether such fears will come to bear, but there is nonetheless reason to believe that access — or lack thereof — to safe abortions will affect hiring,” according to this ERE.net story.

ERE Pro features deep dives into the recruiting challenges that real talent acquisition professionals face daily, from practitioners that have already tackled them. Learn from from leaders from Uber, Lowe's, Marriott, DoorDash, and a wide range of other organizations across a broad span of industries.

