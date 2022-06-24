Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

“Amid the boom in remote working spurred by pandemic closures two years ago, job seekers are encountering a frustrating phenomenon: jobs advertised as ‘remote’ when they really aren’t,” according to Slate. “To the extreme and understandable frustration of job seekers, it’s become quite common for candidates to see a job posting for a role that claims to be remote, apply, confirm in the first contact that they’re looking for 100% remote work, and go through several rounds of interviews, only to find out late in the process that the employer actually wants them to come in one or two days a week or even more.”

“Amazon is facing a looming crisis,” Vox reports. “It could run out of people to hire in its U.S. warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.”

“The FBI says investment fraudsters pose a ‘significant threat’ to LinkedIn, according to CNBC. “Users around the country tell CNBC they lost small fortunes after connecting with someone on LinkedIn who they believed was giving them sound financial advice. The company acknowledges a recent increase in fraud and says it removed 32 million fake accounts last year.”

Jesse Powell wrote a Twitter thread about hiring and culture and diversity. Some people are happy. Many are not. “When things were rosy, everybody got along. When things started to look grim, sensitivities and the misalignment came through,” he wrote. There’s much more.

“A TikTok user explains in a now-viral video why some hiring managers for big companies purportedly choose not to hire the most qualified applicants,” reports Yahoo. The recruiter points out how employers are more interested in minimizing risk in their selection process.

“A whopping 404 of the Fortune 500 companies included the business case for diversity on their corporate website by suggesting that diversity was important because it would contribute to their profits or bottom line in some way,” according to Forbes.com. What’s the problem with that? It is not resonating well with many job seekers.

Research shows that “80% of LGBTQ candidates said perception of ‘an inclusive and equitable workplace’ is highly important to the decision to accept a job offer, according to SHRM. And “44% of LGBTQ candidates have felt that an employer was primarily interested in recruiting them to achieve diversity hiring goals.”

“Fewer open jobs should mean recruiters aren’t spread so thin going after the same dwindling talent pool,” writes ERE labor market columnist Jay Denton in his latest ERE.net article. “What does it mean when you have twice as many jobs open as the number of people to fill them? A lot of unsuccessful searches.”

Article Continues Below

ERE PRO

Have you visited the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media yet? ERE Pro features deep dives into the recruiting challenges that real talent acquisition professionals face daily, from practitioners that have already tackled them. Learn from from leaders from Uber, Lowe’s, Marriott, DoorDash, and a wide range of other organizations across a broad span of industries. Gain insights here.

Stay in Touch

Join the conversation about all things talent acquisition in the ERE Facebook Group. It’s a great venue to gain information, support, and network with fellow peers. We’re talking about some of the stories above, as well as other hot recruiting topics, so come share your own views in the ERE Facebook Group. We’d love to see you there!

Additionally, got questions? Feedback on a story? Or want to pitch a story idea? Get in touch with ERE editor Vadim Liberman at vadim@ere.net.

Share the Knowledge

Did you find this post interesting? Then share the knowledge! Please consider forwarding this to friends and colleagues.

And to continue receiving recruiting intelligence to power your career, department, and organization, subscribe to the ERE Daily Newsletter.

Thanks for reading!