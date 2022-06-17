Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

“Rescinding job offers is better than layoffs, experts say, and a way to quickly reduce what is often a tech company’s top operating cost — payroll,” according to this Axios article. Oh boy.

“[E]very time I see a scammer try to sign up, I have this urge to talk to them, interview them. Try to get them to explain what are they really trying to do. Also to of course deter them from trying to do this anymore, and sometimes to try to annoy them a little,” writes Mick Griffin of TRAFFIT. “Today, one of them replied and actually started to share some real reasons why they are scamming, that they would like to get out, and how they blame companies like TRAFFIT for not hiring in their country to begin with.”

When a gig worker disclosed their salary expectations and current salary, according to Yahoo! Finance, they were allegedly told by a recruiter: “That is way out of our budget for this role and quite frankly an unreasonable expectation. We are no longer interested in you as a candidate for making such demands. For future endeavors I recommend you keep yourself more appealing to prospective employers by reducing your standards to something more in line with your skills. You will never find work with this attitude.”

“Two American Airlines-owned regional carriers will hike pilot pay by 50% through the end of August 2024, the latest sign airlines are willing to pay up in hopes of ending a pilot shortage that has left some travelers with fewer flight options,” reports CNBC.com. “The increases would make the pilots the highest paid of the U.S. regional airlines, ramping up pressure on other carriers to follow suit.”

“Laws governing the use of restrictive covenants have been changing recently, so HR professionals and employers need to stay abreast of updates that occur in their state,” according to SHRM. “Gregory Hare, a lawyer with Ogletree Deakins in Atlanta, presented some practical tips and best practices for using restrictive covenants, such as noncompete agreements, nondisclosure agreements and nonsolicitation agreements, at the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo 2022.”

“A Massachusetts court ruled on Tuesday that a proposed ballot measure concerning the job status of gig drivers violated state law and was not eligible to be put to voters this fall,” according to The New York Times. “The measure, which was backed by companies like Uber and Lyft, would have classified gig drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, a longtime goal of the companies. The ruling effectively ended a $17.8 million campaign by the gig companies to support the initiative.”

“Countless articles and seminars promote DEI as a ‘great business case.’ And it is good for business results. However, DEI should not be primarily driven by profit: That will take it only so far. There is a moral case for DEI that is centered on meeting people’s and society’s needs and making an honorable profit by ending exploitation of people and the environment (because doing either of those things is not inclusive by definition).”

“A requisition isn’t really filled until that candidate is christened a new employee, active in the system, and ready to do work. Until Day One, that candidate is really just a potential employee — and there is an awful lot of work that needs to be done before then,” writes ERE strategy columnist Mary Faulkner. “At any point before the start date, there is a chance you will demoralize a potential employee to the point where they join the team stripped of their enthusiasm, or, worse, they decide not to join the team at all.”

